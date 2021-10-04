Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Insider Sells $26,270.64 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.