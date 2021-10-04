Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,176 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YELP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

YELP opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. Research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

