Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Chimera Investment worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE CIM opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

