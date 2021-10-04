Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.45 Million Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ISBC opened at $15.44 on Monday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.