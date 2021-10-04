Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $1.32 Million in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,886 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

