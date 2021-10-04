Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AR opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

