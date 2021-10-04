Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 24,900 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JOYY by 89.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in JOYY by 40.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 654,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the first quarter worth $45,758,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY in the first quarter worth $31,838,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JOYY in the first quarter worth $29,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of YY opened at $53.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

