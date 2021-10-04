Mizuho Lowers The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $55.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

SO opened at $61.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,968,000 after purchasing an additional 607,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

