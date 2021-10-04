Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $305.00 and last traded at $320.89. Approximately 252,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,609,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.09.

Specifically, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,891,863.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,000 shares of company stock worth $136,903,680 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 48.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

