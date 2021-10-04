Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Cut by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.69.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $179.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.89 and its 200-day moving average is $197.82. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

