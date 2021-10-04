Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Update

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of MONDY stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $50.32. 9,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mondi has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $59.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.4674 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

