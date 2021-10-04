Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $386.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $386.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $359.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.68. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,976. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 900.0% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.