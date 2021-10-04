Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $301.80

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 301.80 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 302.32 ($3.95), with a volume of 128233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315.60 ($4.12).

Separately, Numis Securities cut shares of Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 375.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Moonpig Group Company Profile (LON:MOON)

