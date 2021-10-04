Morgan Stanley Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $796.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $796.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOW. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $651.84.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $632.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $621.38 and a 200 day moving average of $551.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 753.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.