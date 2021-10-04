Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS NPSNY opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. Naspers has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

