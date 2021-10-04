Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

