Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Tops $22.28 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $22.28 million and approximately $403,161.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.83 or 0.08853736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00299548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00114323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 441,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

