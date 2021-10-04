MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSCI in a research note issued on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau expects that the technology company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

NYSE MSCI opened at $610.70 on Monday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $628.74 and a 200-day moving average of $535.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 96.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in MSCI by 13.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

