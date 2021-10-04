MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTUAY. Barclays raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $116.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.62.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

