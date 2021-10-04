Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $727.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,687,000 after buying an additional 272,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

