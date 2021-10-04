Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,205.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $$38.55 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. Nabtesco has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

