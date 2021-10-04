Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Update

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 1,073,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSNY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.37. 79,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. Naspers has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $53.13.

Get Naspers alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPSNY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Naspers in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.