National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post $76.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.17 million and the lowest is $75.70 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $84.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $310.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.90 million to $313.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $322.36 million, with estimates ranging from $317.32 million to $327.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NHI. Truist Securities lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NHI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,333. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $78.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

