National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.17.

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970 over the last three months. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 572,994 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $21,754,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 255,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 74.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI remained flat at $$54.02 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 265,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,084. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

