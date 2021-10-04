National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.17.
NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970 over the last three months. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE NHI remained flat at $$54.02 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 265,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,084. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.
National Health Investors Company Profile
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
