National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

