Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 14,969 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 46.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 64.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $158.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.05 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

