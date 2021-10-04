Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,884 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Hexcel worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after buying an additional 402,069 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after buying an additional 244,739 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after buying an additional 498,751 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,295,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,529,000 after buying an additional 172,465 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.

Hexcel stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

