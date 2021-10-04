Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 26.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Masco by 106.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Masco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Masco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

MAS opened at $55.88 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

