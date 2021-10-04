Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,896,000 after buying an additional 83,170 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $168.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.09. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

