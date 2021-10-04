Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRB opened at $74.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

