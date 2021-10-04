Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.01 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 97.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,542 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ExlService by 97.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ExlService by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in ExlService by 233.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $126.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.75.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

