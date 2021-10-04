Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cheuvreux downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.3377 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.