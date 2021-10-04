Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cheuvreux downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.
Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
