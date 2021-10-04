Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.17. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $91,445.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,509 shares of company stock worth $1,109,865. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

