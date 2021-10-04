Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €69.65 ($81.94).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NEM stock opened at €89.36 ($105.13) on Monday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €93.84 ($110.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

