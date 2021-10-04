NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Increased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in NetApp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

NetApp stock opened at $90.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

