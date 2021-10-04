Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Down 32.1% in September

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,200 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 1,169,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,008,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Netlist stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,284. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Netlist had a return on equity of 202.56% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netlist will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

