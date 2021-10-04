NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. NETSTREIT posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTST shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 39,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 152,039 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $956.70 million and a PE ratio of -2,416.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

