New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 177,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 56,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 58,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,061. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.