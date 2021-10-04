New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $3.46 on Monday, hitting $185.95. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,562. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.63. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $116.45 and a 52-week high of $191.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

