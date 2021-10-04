New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $85,000 in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

DHC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,312. The firm has a market cap of $836.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.