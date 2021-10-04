New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Addex Therapeutics accounts for 0.1% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned 0.61% of Addex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADXN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,208,000. 6.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

ADXN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Addex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,498. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.17.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.12). Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 325.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics Ltd will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.