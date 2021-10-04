Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.88

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $132.94 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

