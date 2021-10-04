Newton (NEW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.23 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Newton has a market cap of $8.96 million and $8.23 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00064429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00100963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00142767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,481.16 or 1.00024300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.59 or 0.06936205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

