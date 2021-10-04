NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.95

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

