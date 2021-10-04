NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.14. 7,949,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,958. NIKE has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.