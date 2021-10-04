Nimiq (NIM) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $35.35 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,253.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.87 or 0.06884491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.00342103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.51 or 0.01123794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00108835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.33 or 0.00542766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.54 or 0.00421375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00293248 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,021,670,103 coins and its circulating supply is 8,407,420,103 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

