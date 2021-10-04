Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00.

PANW stock traded down $16.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $469.54. 1,330,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,152. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

