Noir 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $345.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Noir has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $195,410.11 and approximately $345.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,541,131 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

