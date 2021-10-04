noob.finance ($NOOB) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. noob.finance has a total market cap of $45,505.14 and $271.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, noob.finance has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One noob.finance coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00004406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00100593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00141053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,431.31 or 1.00455258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.85 or 0.07003621 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002548 BTC.

noob.finance Coin Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

