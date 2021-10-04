NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 568 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth about $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in The Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $62.04. 227,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.